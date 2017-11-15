Fiji Time: 8:28 PM on Wednesday 15 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

NZ police arrest murder suspect

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Update: 11:55AM THE Bay of Plenty Police in New Zealand had today arrested a Porirua man and charged him with the murder of Don Henry Turei Junior who was killed in a crash last year.

Mr Turei was killed in a crash on State Highway 35, opposite the Raukokere Marae, near Te Kaha, on November 26, 2016.

The 39-year-old man will appear in Wellington District Court today.

This comes after two men were arrested earlier this year and charged with being an accessory after the fact of murder, in relation to the death of Mr Turei.

Police are still investigating and welcome any further information which may assist with this case.

As this matter is now before the court, Police could not provide any further comments.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62110.6021
JPY 55.967752.9677
GBP 0.37050.3625
EUR 0.41780.4058
NZD 0.71240.6794
AUD 0.64220.6172
USD 0.48940.4724

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 15th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent
  2. Family survives big morning landslide
  3. Crucial lesson
  4. Fiji retains team for NZ clash
  5. Fiji stands tall
  6. Bus services affected
  7. Villagers plead for relocation help
  8. Lucky to be alive, says resident
  9. New LTA office
  10. Tighten defence

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  2. Outrigger baby boom Thursday (09 Nov)
  3. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  4. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals Saturday (11 Nov)
  5. The largest hotel in Fiji Saturday (11 Nov)
  6. Mum leaves son out of love Friday (10 Nov)
  7. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours Sunday (12 Nov)
  8. Storer stands strong Sunday (12 Nov)
  9. Tall order Thursday (09 Nov)
  10. Woman, 95, skydives 14,000 feet Saturday (11 Nov)