NZ police arrest murder suspect

Update: 11:55AM THE Bay of Plenty Police in New Zealand had today arrested a Porirua man and charged him with the murder of Don Henry Turei Junior who was killed in a crash last year.

Mr Turei was killed in a crash on State Highway 35, opposite the Raukokere Marae, near Te Kaha, on November 26, 2016.

The 39-year-old man will appear in Wellington District Court today.

This comes after two men were arrested earlier this year and charged with being an accessory after the fact of murder, in relation to the death of Mr Turei.

Police are still investigating and welcome any further information which may assist with this case.

As this matter is now before the court, Police could not provide any further comments.