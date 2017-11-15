'World Diabetes Day' screening programs

Update: 11:52AM DIAGNOSTIC and Specialist Medical Center had screening programs in Nadi yesterday to mark World Diabetes Day.
General practitioner Dr Ram Raju said the world diabetes theme- 'Women
and Diabetes, our right to a healthy future' recognised the important
role of all women particularly here in Fiji as more diabetics were
emerging amongst this gender, many of whom were unaware.
He said it was alarming that up to 30 percent of our population was
overweight or obese.
"Basically lifestyle changes has contributed to the rising prevalence of
Diabetes which is alarmingly high. Change our lifestyle and attitude and the
steps to be taken is quite simple," Dr Raju said.
"Stop all supermarket foods and resort to fresh green vegetables and
fruits. Avoid all refined foods and exercise regularly, walk to work rather
than cars and buses or cycle to walk.
"Maintain ideal body weight and smoking should be completely out of the
picture and better still ban smoking in Fiji all
together."
The event attracted more than 50 people.