Fiji Time: 8:28 PM on Wednesday 15 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

'World Diabetes Day' screening programs

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Update: 11:52AM DIAGNOSTIC and Specialist Medical Center had screening programs in Nadi yesterday to mark World Diabetes Day.

General practitioner Dr Ram Raju said the world diabetes theme- 'Women and Diabetes, our right to a healthy future'  recognised the important role of all women particularly  here in Fiji as more diabetics were emerging amongst this gender, many of whom were unaware.

He said it was alarming that up to 30 percent of our population was overweight or obese.

"Basically lifestyle changes has contributed to the rising prevalence of Diabetes which is alarmingly high. Change our lifestyle and attitude and the steps to be taken is quite simple," Dr Raju said.

"Stop all supermarket foods and resort to fresh green vegetables and fruits. Avoid all refined foods and exercise regularly, walk to work rather than cars and buses or cycle to walk.

"Maintain ideal body weight and smoking should be completely out of the picture and better still ban smoking in Fiji all together."    

The event attracted more than 50 people.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62110.6021
JPY 55.967752.9677
GBP 0.37050.3625
EUR 0.41780.4058
NZD 0.71240.6794
AUD 0.64220.6172
USD 0.48940.4724

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 15th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent
  2. Family survives big morning landslide
  3. Crucial lesson
  4. Fiji retains team for NZ clash
  5. Fiji stands tall
  6. Bus services affected
  7. Villagers plead for relocation help
  8. Lucky to be alive, says resident
  9. New LTA office
  10. Tighten defence

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  2. Outrigger baby boom Thursday (09 Nov)
  3. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  4. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals Saturday (11 Nov)
  5. The largest hotel in Fiji Saturday (11 Nov)
  6. Mum leaves son out of love Friday (10 Nov)
  7. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours Sunday (12 Nov)
  8. Storer stands strong Sunday (12 Nov)
  9. Tall order Thursday (09 Nov)
  10. Woman, 95, skydives 14,000 feet Saturday (11 Nov)