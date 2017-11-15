'World Diabetes Day' screening programs

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:52AM DIAGNOSTIC and Specialist Medical Center had screening programs in Nadi yesterday to mark World Diabetes Day.

General practitioner Dr Ram Raju said the world diabetes theme- 'Women and Diabetes, our right to a healthy future' recognised the important role of all women particularly here in Fiji as more diabetics were emerging amongst this gender, many of whom were unaware.

He said it was alarming that up to 30 percent of our population was overweight or obese.

"Basically lifestyle changes has contributed to the rising prevalence of Diabetes which is alarmingly high. Change our lifestyle and attitude and the steps to be taken is quite simple," Dr Raju said.

"Stop all supermarket foods and resort to fresh green vegetables and fruits. Avoid all refined foods and exercise regularly, walk to work rather than cars and buses or cycle to walk.

"Maintain ideal body weight and smoking should be completely out of the picture and better still ban smoking in Fiji all together."

The event attracted more than 50 people.