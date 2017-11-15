Fiji Time: 8:28 PM on Wednesday 15 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Weather watch: Showers to continue to affect Fiji

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Update: 11:41AM A TROUGH of low pressure with associated cloud and showers remains slow moving over Fiji and is expected to affect the group.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at 9:23am this morning the forecast to midnight tomorrow for the group are occasional showers, heavy at times and few thunderstorms over Northern Vanua Levu, Kadavu, Lau, Lomaiviti group and the eastern parts and interior of the other larger islands.

Elsewhere, showers and thunderstorms especially in the  afternoon or evening are expected with isolated heavy falls.

There will be localised heavy falls which may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas.

The weather center reports moderate to fresh northeast to southeast winds and moderate to rough seas.

For mariners, there is a strong wind warning in force for southern Viti Levu waters, Kadavu and Vatu-i-Ra passages.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62110.6021
JPY 55.967752.9677
GBP 0.37050.3625
EUR 0.41780.4058
NZD 0.71240.6794
AUD 0.64220.6172
USD 0.48940.4724

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 15th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent
  2. Family survives big morning landslide
  3. Crucial lesson
  4. Fiji retains team for NZ clash
  5. Fiji stands tall
  6. Bus services affected
  7. Villagers plead for relocation help
  8. Lucky to be alive, says resident
  9. New LTA office
  10. Tighten defence

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  2. Outrigger baby boom Thursday (09 Nov)
  3. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  4. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals Saturday (11 Nov)
  5. The largest hotel in Fiji Saturday (11 Nov)
  6. Mum leaves son out of love Friday (10 Nov)
  7. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours Sunday (12 Nov)
  8. Storer stands strong Sunday (12 Nov)
  9. Tall order Thursday (09 Nov)
  10. Woman, 95, skydives 14,000 feet Saturday (11 Nov)