Weather watch: Showers to continue to affect Fiji

Update: 11:41AM A TROUGH of low pressure with associated cloud and showers remains slow moving over Fiji and is expected to affect the group.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at 9:23am this morning the forecast to midnight tomorrow for the group are occasional showers, heavy at times and few thunderstorms over Northern Vanua Levu, Kadavu, Lau, Lomaiviti group and the eastern parts and interior of the other larger islands.

Elsewhere, showers and thunderstorms especially in the afternoon or evening are expected with isolated heavy falls.

There will be localised heavy falls which may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas.

The weather center reports moderate to fresh northeast to southeast winds and moderate to rough seas.

For mariners, there is a strong wind warning in force for southern Viti Levu waters, Kadavu and Vatu-i-Ra passages.