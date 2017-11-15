Fiji Time: 8:28 PM on Wednesday 15 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

COP23: Saran on ways to reduce carbon emissions

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Update: 11:28AM ACHIEVING the Sustainable Development Goals will drive innovation, growth and development that generates up to 380 million annual jobs worldwide while creating at least US $12 trillion (FJD$24.96 trillion) in business value per year by 2030.

While speaking at the Major Economies Business Forum Dialogue in Bonn, Germany yesterday, Fiji's Ambassador to the European Union and COP23 Climate Ambassador Deo Saran presented ways in which business leaders can use their role to reduce carbon emissions.

"Taking action on climate is a critical part of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). When we take action on climate, the impacts go far beyond just Goal 13 - their ripples positively impact goals related to health, communities, hunger, energy and cities, just to name a few. Even the strongest communities and economies can?t survive on a dead planet," he said.

"We are committed to using our Presidency to steer the world towards the 1.5 target that is already in the Paris Agreement. For many Islands and vulnerable communities, this is a question of survival.

Mr Saran said business leaders from larger economies could play a crucial role in addressing the impacts of climate change and provide support towards adaptation and mitigation measures in reducing carbon emissions.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62110.6021
JPY 55.967752.9677
GBP 0.37050.3625
EUR 0.41780.4058
NZD 0.71240.6794
AUD 0.64220.6172
USD 0.48940.4724

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 15th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent
  2. Family survives big morning landslide
  3. Crucial lesson
  4. Fiji retains team for NZ clash
  5. Fiji stands tall
  6. Bus services affected
  7. Villagers plead for relocation help
  8. Lucky to be alive, says resident
  9. New LTA office
  10. Tighten defence

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  2. Outrigger baby boom Thursday (09 Nov)
  3. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  4. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals Saturday (11 Nov)
  5. The largest hotel in Fiji Saturday (11 Nov)
  6. Mum leaves son out of love Friday (10 Nov)
  7. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours Sunday (12 Nov)
  8. Storer stands strong Sunday (12 Nov)
  9. Tall order Thursday (09 Nov)
  10. Woman, 95, skydives 14,000 feet Saturday (11 Nov)