Empowerment training for youths

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Update: 11:22AM ABOUT 30 youth participants underwent an empowerment training program by Government that was designed to nurture, empower, motivate youths and strengthen network through youth development initiatives.

Minister for Youth and Sports, Laisenia Tuitubou said it was pleasing to note that the Ministry had been able to change the attitude of many youths in getting them to be more productive and contribute to the economy of their locality.

"By facilitating this training, we are looking to create a more diverse and responsive youth sector for the near future," Mr Tuitubou said.

One of the participants, Ro Davetanitabua Vatuniyacavou said the training would assist youths by keeping them away from engaging in wrongful activities.

"Tacirua is often seen as a red zone area, as highlighted by the Fiji Police force during our training," he said.

"This training will assist the youths in boosting their confidence and learning new life skills."








