Empowerment training for youths

Update: 11:22AM ABOUT 30 youth participants underwent an empowerment training program by Government that was designed to nurture, empower, motivate youths and strengthen network through youth development initiatives.
Minister for Youth and Sports, Laisenia Tuitubou
said it was pleasing to note that the Ministry had been able to change the
attitude of many youths in getting them to be more productive and contribute to
the economy of their locality.
"By facilitating this training, we are looking to
create a more diverse and responsive youth sector for the near future," Mr
Tuitubou said.
One of the participants, Ro Davetanitabua
Vatuniyacavou said the training would assist youths by keeping them away
from engaging in wrongful activities.
"Tacirua is often seen as a red zone area, as
highlighted by the Fiji Police force during our training," he said.
"This training will assist the youths in boosting
their confidence and learning new life skills."