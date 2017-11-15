Fiji Time: 12:29 PM on Wednesday 15 November

Cancer awareness revamp

Avneel Chand
Wednesday, November 15, 2017

THE Fiji Cancer Society (FCS) is aiming to "revamp" its prostate cancer awareness and fundraising campaigns for November.

In a statement, FCS said it was aiming to build the momentum and make Movember as compatible as the Pinktober campaign.

"In so doing, we would be putting the spotlight as well on all types of cancer that affect only men in general. So we'd basically like to lay the foundations of Movember this year and build on that next year," the statement read.

This year FCS got private and government organisations to conduct awareness and raise funds for all cancers in general that affect men only.

"The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources was the first organisation to come forward with organising a morning tea on November 6, and had 30 of their male colleagues pledging to grow either a moustache or their beards to show their support for prostate cancer, and shave at the end of the month.

"This event is specifically designed for women who want to show their support for their male colleagues, by having a 'blue' streak coloured in their hair, which they will wear proudly for the month of November. A morning or afternoon tea can be organised and funds raised for this.

"On the heels of all these promotions, we also have awareness talk sessions happening on different dates and times throughout the month.

"Some of these sessions are being conducted by a familiar face and voice that speaks on behalf of the society from a clinician's point of view.

"Mr Richard Hudson is a male nurse specialist for prostate cancer.

"He has been coming to Fiji and assisting the society for a number of years in this regard," FCS said in a statement








