+ Enlarge this image Fiji Roads Authority CEO Jonathan Moore. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) CEO Jonathan Moore says FRA will be proactive in its approach to services it provides.

Mr Moore said he wanted to introduce a process within FRA that helped achieve their goals in an efficient and effective manner.

"If something happens, we have to go and sort it out. So one of the changes I am looking at is to have more people from FRA out on the field and looking at things first hand," Mr Moore said.

"We have divisional officers and I want them to take up a role of reviewing what's happening on the field and look for problems that are arising. This will need training and it will take a bit of time.

"There are really good people in the FRA. I am quite impressed as I have worked in various parts of the world, and I am impressed by their ability and the confidence of the people. What I want to do is to get them in a position where they can actually thrive and contribute to the work carried out by the FRA."

Meanwhile, when it came to the budget needs by the FRA, Mr Moore said they did not require more funds.

He highlighted that for this year and next year, FRA would look at alternatives and long term plans which included changing known Suva routes and routes in Vanua Levu.

"There may be big projects that may take three to four years that need a separate budget review. There is no need to increase the budget for this year and going into next year as well," he said.