Fiji Time: 12:29 PM on Wednesday 15 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Diabetic women

Vishaal Kumar
Wednesday, November 15, 2017

THE burden of diabetes on women is unique because the disease can affect both mothers and their unborn children.

This was revealed by director of Nursing Central Penina Druavesi while speaking at the World Diabetes Day celebrations at the Suva Market yesterday.

Ms Druavesi said diabetes could cause difficulties during pregnancy such as a miscarriage or a baby born with birth defects.

"Women with diabetes are also more likely to have a heart attack at a younger age, than women without diabetes," she said.

"Diabetes can be especially hard on women. Getting sick would have a great negative impact on the family and the community that we are part of as we women play a very important role in preventing and controlling the health of our family and community."

She said another figure that had health professionals concerned was that two out of every five women with diabetes were of reproductive age.

"Many women develop gestational diabetes during pregnancy, when the body fails to produce the increased levels of insulin she needs," she said.

"Apart from the usual complications of diabetes, many women with gestational diabetes experience complications such as high blood pressure, large babies and obstructed labour.

"About one in seven births worldwide are affected by gestational diabetes. While the condition usually returns to normal after the baby has been born, about half of women who had gestational diabetes go on to develop type two diabetes within five to ten years."

Diabetes is the ninth leading cause of death in women globally, causing 2.1 million deaths every year.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62110.6021
JPY 55.967752.9677
GBP 0.37050.3625
EUR 0.41780.4058
NZD 0.71240.6794
AUD 0.64220.6172
USD 0.48940.4724

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 15th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Family survives big morning landslide
  2. Bus services affected
  3. Fiji stands tall
  4. Lucky to be alive, says resident
  5. Villagers plead for relocation help
  6. Watirakala turns a new leaf
  7. New LTA office
  8. Weather update
  9. Planned power outage for area
  10. Towns' boundary extensions

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  2. Outrigger baby boom Thursday (09 Nov)
  3. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  4. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals Saturday (11 Nov)
  5. The largest hotel in Fiji Saturday (11 Nov)
  6. Mum leaves son out of love Friday (10 Nov)
  7. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours Sunday (12 Nov)
  8. Storer stands strong Sunday (12 Nov)
  9. Tall order Thursday (09 Nov)
  10. Woman, 95, skydives 14,000 feet Saturday (11 Nov)