Diabetic women

/ Front page / News

THE burden of diabetes on women is unique because the disease can affect both mothers and their unborn children.

This was revealed by director of Nursing Central Penina Druavesi while speaking at the World Diabetes Day celebrations at the Suva Market yesterday.

Ms Druavesi said diabetes could cause difficulties during pregnancy such as a miscarriage or a baby born with birth defects.

"Women with diabetes are also more likely to have a heart attack at a younger age, than women without diabetes," she said.

"Diabetes can be especially hard on women. Getting sick would have a great negative impact on the family and the community that we are part of as we women play a very important role in preventing and controlling the health of our family and community."

She said another figure that had health professionals concerned was that two out of every five women with diabetes were of reproductive age.

"Many women develop gestational diabetes during pregnancy, when the body fails to produce the increased levels of insulin she needs," she said.

"Apart from the usual complications of diabetes, many women with gestational diabetes experience complications such as high blood pressure, large babies and obstructed labour.

"About one in seven births worldwide are affected by gestational diabetes. While the condition usually returns to normal after the baby has been born, about half of women who had gestational diabetes go on to develop type two diabetes within five to ten years."

Diabetes is the ninth leading cause of death in women globally, causing 2.1 million deaths every year.