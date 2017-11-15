Fiji Time: 12:29 PM on Wednesday 15 November

Call for climate action

Sikeli Qounadovu In Bonn, Germany
Wednesday, November 15, 2017

TUVALU'S Prime Minister, Enele Sopoaga, believes this is the time for all countries to work together.

Tuvalu, which is one of the worse-affected island countries in the Pacific region by climate change, demands that the time is nigh for everyone to deliver on what was in Paris during the COP21 event.

While speaking at a side event in Bonn, Germany, Mr Sopoaga reiterated the need for high ambition and a collective effort by the global family.

"The message of Paris is togetherness. My message here in Bonn is 'together, now' — we must save the islands in order to save the world," he said.

"The absence of Ocean and climate change in the COP23 agenda is a disappointment and this needs to be addressed in COP23 and the way forward."

While affirming that global warming must remain at 1.5 degrees Celsius or less, Mr Sopoaga said, "The survival of my people is at stake, therefore, the figures do not really matter — the survival of my people is what is crucial at this point of time."

"The message has not changed because the situation has not changed," added former Kiribati president Anote Tong.








