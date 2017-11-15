PIDF plans to reduce carbon footprint

/ Front page / News

THE Pacific Islands Development Forum believes there needs to be a regulation where private sectors are mandated to reveal their carbon-footprints while at the same time revealing the proactive measures that will be undertaken to decrease their carbon footprints.

PIDF secretary-general Francois Martel said this while responding to a question posed by this newspaper during a side event of the COP23 event in Bonn, Germany.

Mr Martel said they would soon launch a new program where the private sector will look at operating their businesses while at the same time taking into consideration sustainability.

"Yes definitely, we have just launched a program targeting the private sector meaning that businesses and their developing strategies in sustainability, we will be launching it tomorrow (today).

"It's the first attempt. We have launched it with 20 companies CEO of Fiji and I must say there is a very strong positive response. I think the private sector is willing, the private sector is a strong supporter of the Government of Fiji, particularly with climate change issue."

Assistant Minister of Environment Lorna Eden agreed that Fiji could not wait and that was why Fiji was at the forefront in this fight for survival.

"The private sector in Fiji is very much on board. We can't wait for others we must reduce our own footprint as well, we cannot wait we need to move forward as well, so in Fiji we are committed to reducing our reliance on fossil fuel, we would like to raise more hydro and solar and another way in combating this is to increase carbon sink, I'm talking about if we can plant more mangroves — mangrove is an excellent observer of carbon dioxide," she said.

In an interview with this newspaper Professor Bahram Taherin, the Iran adviser to the minister and director general environment health, safety and social affairs department, said that Small Island Developing States like Fiji should already look at ways to reducing its carbon emission.

"They need to also take part, of course, we have to think about responsibilities and who needs to act now and we also have to think about think about what's going to happen in the next five, ten or 20 years.

"There is a role for everybody here the vulnerable nations they are at the forefront particularly with sea-level rise and more intense powerful storms, so they have all the burden on your shoulders. It is very difficult however to tell others what to do without doing things yourself. There is a very important thing that you SIDS also look at ways to decrease your emission and not wait."