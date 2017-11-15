/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Suresh Prasad (left) and Anjila Devi with keys to their new home at the Lagilagi Housing Estate in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

FIVE families who lost their homes in a fire last month breathed a sigh of relief after receiving keys to their new homes yesterday.

The families were left homeless and had to live with relatives and friends after a major fire destroyed their homes situated at the Suva Muslim League squatter settlement in Nabua.

Their plight was heard by Government along with the People's Community Network (PCN) and five homes were allocated for them at the new Lagilagi Housing Estate at Jittu Estate in Suva.

According to PCN director Semiti Qalowasa, the five families were assisted as part of the promise made by Minister for Local Government, Housing, Infrastructure, Transport and Environment Parveen Kumar to the fire victims.

"Because we are partners with Government in this development, PCN has promised Government to house five families, as they had no place to move in to," he said.

"These families, after the fire which destroyed their homes, were looking for new homes and a few were taken in by the Public Rental Board," Mr Qalowasa said.

Mr Qalowasa said two out of the five families were given the homes on a permanent basis as they had qualified for the criteria.

"For all the five that we took in, two qualified for consistent savings, but three on temporary basis," he said.

"The agreement is for them to be temporarily here until such time the development is completed for them to move out."

Mr Qalowasa has however assured that they would look at possibly accommodate the three families permanently.

The Lagilagi housing development, which was in its second phase, was expected to launch more homes later in December.