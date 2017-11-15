13 years for rapist mum

/ Front page / News

THE High Court in Suva yesterday handed a 13-year custodial sentence to a woman convicted of raping her teenage daughter, which High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo referred to as the first of its kind in Fiji.

In sentencing the woman, Justice Temo said rape of children was always a serious matter and daughters looked to their mother as their role models and also for security, comfort and guidance.

The complainant is the woman's only daughter. The 45-year-old woman raped her 14-year-old daughter on 20 different occasions between January 1, 2016 and July 5 of the same year. The mother of four was convicted of one count each of rape and sexual assault.

"Parliament had described the maximum sentence of life imprisonment for the same. Aggravating factor is serious breach of parental trust. You are her biological mother, mothers are supposed to look after and care for their daughters," Justice Temo said.

"You sexually abused your daughter. This was a serious breach of motherly trust."

Justice Temo said the woman should not complain when her liberty is taken away as atonement for her crime.

"We will not tolerate the abuse of children, we will continue to pass long sentences as a warning to would-be child rapists," he said.

The woman's mitigating factors were that she was a first offender and was remanded in custody for one year and four months.

The woman was sentenced to 13 years imprisonment for rape and four years for the sexual assault charge, which will be served concurrently.

She was found guilty after a trial.