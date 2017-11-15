Fiji Time: 12:29 PM on Wednesday 15 November

Group gears up for march

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, November 15, 2017

THE Fiji Cancer Society Western Support Group is gearing up for a march in Lautoka this weekend to create more awareness on prostate cancer.

The group will work in collaboration with the Ratu Kadavulevu School Old Boys in helping more men speak openly about the disease. Support group president Laisa Tora said it was difficult for them to find men to openly speak about their condition.

"It's difficult to get men to open up because it's very private information," she said.

"We only have female survivors on our database. We haven't had any male come forth to talk about their issues."

She said they were hoping to get referrals from hospitals but the decision to speak openly about the experience would be left to the patient or survivor.








