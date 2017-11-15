Fiji Time: 12:29 PM on Wednesday 15 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Dengue red zone

Repeka Nasiko
Wednesday, November 15, 2017

SAWENI in Lautoka has been identified as a dengue fever red zone.

And the community with a population of about 2000 is where the Ministry of Health launched its National Clean Up Campaign last Saturday.

Lomolomo and Saweni advisory councillor Shakuntla Devi Permal said the existence of mosquito breeding places was a strong likelihood because of developments in the area.

"As advisory councillor of this community, I am positive that this is the right place to launch such a campaign," she said.

"This is the red zone for dengue and for mosquito breeding places since it's very populated and residents are not given ample space for their houses, and it's like a squatter system.

"The houses are very close to each other, they don't have proper drainage and garbage disposal facilities," she said.

Ms Permal said indiscriminate rubbish dumping was also a problem along the busy Queens highway.

"Since it's alongside the road, people travelling from Lautoka to Nadi or Nadi to Lautoka dump rubbish anyhow.

"We collected a lot of bottles and soda cans and a lot of rubbish that is thrown from moving vehicles."

She said residents were not the only ones to blame.

"A lot of the rubbish found here are from passengers on buses and motor vehicles and they're not only from the residents who live here."

During the launch campaign, Assistant Minister for Health Alex O'Connor said blocked drainage systems were a concern in Saweni.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62110.6021
JPY 55.967752.9677
GBP 0.37050.3625
EUR 0.41780.4058
NZD 0.71240.6794
AUD 0.64220.6172
USD 0.48940.4724

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 15th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Family survives big morning landslide
  2. Bus services affected
  3. Fiji stands tall
  4. Lucky to be alive, says resident
  5. Villagers plead for relocation help
  6. Watirakala turns a new leaf
  7. New LTA office
  8. Weather update
  9. Planned power outage for area
  10. Towns' boundary extensions

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  2. Outrigger baby boom Thursday (09 Nov)
  3. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  4. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals Saturday (11 Nov)
  5. The largest hotel in Fiji Saturday (11 Nov)
  6. Mum leaves son out of love Friday (10 Nov)
  7. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours Sunday (12 Nov)
  8. Storer stands strong Sunday (12 Nov)
  9. Tall order Thursday (09 Nov)
  10. Woman, 95, skydives 14,000 feet Saturday (11 Nov)