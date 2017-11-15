Vanua preps for chief's burial

/ Front page / News

MALOLO Island paramount chief Tui Lawa Ratu Sevanaia Vatunitu will be laid to rest by the people of Nadroga.

Vanua spokesperson Tevita Sadrata said Ratu Sevanaia had maternal links to the chiefly family of the Na Ka Levu in Cuvu and preparations for his burial were in progress.

"He will be buried next week on Wednesday and so far we have sent news of his passing to all the respective chiefly families," he said.

"His body will leave Lautoka next Tuesday for Solevu Village where he will spend a night in his chiefly home before the burial on Wednesday."

Mr Sadrata said villagers from Solevu, Yanuya and Tavua had been preparing for the funeral.

Meanwhile, the Nadroga Navosa Provincial Council has expressed its condolences to the people of Malolo.

Council roko tui Buatavatava Ravoka said they were saddened by the passing of the Tui Lawa.

He said council members were also preparing for Ratu Sevanaia's funeral.

Ratu Sevanaia died at the Lautoka Hospital on November 8 after a short illness.

He is survived by his wife Mereoni Vatunitu, his children and grandchildren.