Fiji Time: 12:29 PM on Wednesday 15 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Police charge man with attempted rape

Luke Rawalai
Wednesday, November 15, 2017

A 30-YEAR-OLD man who allegedly tried to rape an eight-year-old-girl in broad daylight in Savusavu Town on Monday has been charged with one count of attempted rape.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the man would be produced later in the Labasa Magistrates Court.

Ms Naisoro said the man had been in police custody since the incident happened on Monday in Savusavu Town.

On Monday, Ms Naisoro confirmed the incident happened in broad daylight behind a shop in Savusavu.

A couple who had seen the girl crying attended to her while she related about the incident to them.

The man fled the scene of the alleged incident when he saw the couple.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident a juvenile who absconded from the Labasa Police Station has been arrested by police and is currently in police custody.

He has been charged with one count of escape from lawful custody.

Ms Naisoro earlier confirmed the incident happened on Saturday.

"The case is still the subject of an internal investigation by our internal affairs unit to determine what led to the incident," she said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62110.6021
JPY 55.967752.9677
GBP 0.37050.3625
EUR 0.41780.4058
NZD 0.71240.6794
AUD 0.64220.6172
USD 0.48940.4724

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 15th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Family survives big morning landslide
  2. Bus services affected
  3. Fiji stands tall
  4. Lucky to be alive, says resident
  5. Villagers plead for relocation help
  6. Watirakala turns a new leaf
  7. New LTA office
  8. Weather update
  9. Planned power outage for area
  10. Towns' boundary extensions

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  2. Outrigger baby boom Thursday (09 Nov)
  3. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  4. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals Saturday (11 Nov)
  5. The largest hotel in Fiji Saturday (11 Nov)
  6. Mum leaves son out of love Friday (10 Nov)
  7. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours Sunday (12 Nov)
  8. Storer stands strong Sunday (12 Nov)
  9. Tall order Thursday (09 Nov)
  10. Woman, 95, skydives 14,000 feet Saturday (11 Nov)