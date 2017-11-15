Police charge man with attempted rape

/ Front page / News

A 30-YEAR-OLD man who allegedly tried to rape an eight-year-old-girl in broad daylight in Savusavu Town on Monday has been charged with one count of attempted rape.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the man would be produced later in the Labasa Magistrates Court.

Ms Naisoro said the man had been in police custody since the incident happened on Monday in Savusavu Town.

On Monday, Ms Naisoro confirmed the incident happened in broad daylight behind a shop in Savusavu.

A couple who had seen the girl crying attended to her while she related about the incident to them.

The man fled the scene of the alleged incident when he saw the couple.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident a juvenile who absconded from the Labasa Police Station has been arrested by police and is currently in police custody.

He has been charged with one count of escape from lawful custody.

Ms Naisoro earlier confirmed the incident happened on Saturday.

"The case is still the subject of an internal investigation by our internal affairs unit to determine what led to the incident," she said.