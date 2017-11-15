New LTA office

/ Front page / News

AMENDMENTS to the original plan of the newly-proposed Land Transport Authority regional office in Labasa has extended construction dates of the new office.

Minister for Local Government, Housing and Environment, Infrastructure and Transport Parveen Kumar said the manner in which the former building plan was made and designed was a bit costly.

Mr Kumar said they would have to re-design the plan of the office.

"Yes there had been some amendments to the original plans," he said.

"Before it was the manner in which the plan was designed that made it a bit costly.

"So what we have done basically is to redesign the plan before the construction of the office will begin."

Speaking earlier during the groundbreaking ceremony for the new $3.8 million office last year, Mr Kumar had said the construction of the new complex would begin once they finalised a few issues with project consultants Kramer Ausenco.

Mr Kumar said it would take a year to construct the new complex, which was the first of its kind, designed to foster a friendly customer service environment.

He said the project would involve the construction of a new administration building at the former site and the relocation of the technical ramp to higher ground.

He said all these were part of a strategic move to mitigate the damage caused by recurring floods in this area.

Mr Kumar had also told members of the public attending the event that the new technical ramp would be outfitted with a fully automated vehicle inspection system (FAMVIS) valued at about $700,000.