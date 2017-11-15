Towns' boundary extensions

/ Front page / News

INCREASING development and population sizes in Labasa and Savusavu towns have created the need for extension of town boundaries.

Minister for Local Government, Housing and Environment, Infrastructure and Transport Parveen Kumar said ratepayers consent was needed before any boundary extensions would be made in the future in Savusavu and Labasa towns.

Mr Kumar said Government was serious about expanding the two town boundaries.

He said there had been some talks between him and the Labasa/Savusavu towns administrators about the boundary extensions.

"What I have asked the local government committee is in consultation with the municipalities they need to go and talk to the people," he said.

"This should be a consultation process because the Labasa and Savusavu town councils cannot just enter and say they want to extend the boundaries of the towns.

"They need to talk to the ratepayers.

"With the agreement of the ratepayers we will extend the town boundaries."

He also confirmed that the groundbreaking ceremony for Nabouwalu to be declared a town would be in December.