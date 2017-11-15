Fiji Time: 12:29 PM on Wednesday 15 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Towns' boundary extensions

Luke Rawalai
Wednesday, November 15, 2017

INCREASING development and population sizes in Labasa and Savusavu towns have created the need for extension of town boundaries.

Minister for Local Government, Housing and Environment, Infrastructure and Transport Parveen Kumar said ratepayers consent was needed before any boundary extensions would be made in the future in Savusavu and Labasa towns.

Mr Kumar said Government was serious about expanding the two town boundaries.

He said there had been some talks between him and the Labasa/Savusavu towns administrators about the boundary extensions.

"What I have asked the local government committee is in consultation with the municipalities they need to go and talk to the people," he said.

"This should be a consultation process because the Labasa and Savusavu town councils cannot just enter and say they want to extend the boundaries of the towns.

"They need to talk to the ratepayers.

"With the agreement of the ratepayers we will extend the town boundaries."

He also confirmed that the groundbreaking ceremony for Nabouwalu to be declared a town would be in December.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62110.6021
JPY 55.967752.9677
GBP 0.37050.3625
EUR 0.41780.4058
NZD 0.71240.6794
AUD 0.64220.6172
USD 0.48940.4724

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 15th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Family survives big morning landslide
  2. Bus services affected
  3. Fiji stands tall
  4. Lucky to be alive, says resident
  5. Villagers plead for relocation help
  6. Watirakala turns a new leaf
  7. New LTA office
  8. Weather update
  9. Planned power outage for area
  10. Towns' boundary extensions

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  2. Outrigger baby boom Thursday (09 Nov)
  3. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  4. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals Saturday (11 Nov)
  5. The largest hotel in Fiji Saturday (11 Nov)
  6. Mum leaves son out of love Friday (10 Nov)
  7. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours Sunday (12 Nov)
  8. Storer stands strong Sunday (12 Nov)
  9. Tall order Thursday (09 Nov)
  10. Woman, 95, skydives 14,000 feet Saturday (11 Nov)