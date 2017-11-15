Villagers plead for relocation help

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Wailotua villagers standing beside the landslide along the Wainibuka River bank. Picture: ATU RASEA

THIRTEEN families of Wailotua Village in Tailevu are pleading for Government assistance to help them relocate to a safer place, as a landslide threatens to destroy their homes.

Wailotua 2 Village headman Lemeki Cucukalou said the family of Vilikesa Tubuitama woke up last Sunday morning and saw soil being washed away from the banks of the Wainibuka River.

Mr Cucukalou said the landslides continued for the next two days.

He said the landslides directly affecting one house, but with the heavy rain experienced around the country 13 houses and the village hall would soon be affected by the landslides.

Speaking in the iTaukei language, he said the village was prone to flooding and the landslides were now occurring almost daily around the village.

He said the villagers would only be safe if the village was relocated.

Mr Cucukalou said they had identified a place located on a little hill close to the village called Delaidrata and they were requesting Government assistance to relocate the village.

The village has a population of 198, which includes 49 children who do not attend school whenever there is heavy rain and the crossing gets flooded.