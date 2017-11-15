FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend.
"Climate change seems to be the main talk nowadays," he started.
"If there is no rain, then some say it is due to climate change.
'"And if there is a lot of rain, flooding and landslides, then some people also blame it on climate change.
"I was with some friends when we saw another friend coming towards us, sporting a different hairstyle
"We started talking about his hair. One friend said it could be the latest fashion and another gave a different reason."
But one remarked, "Guys I think it's just the effects of climate change." This makes Beachcomber wonder what else will be attributed to the change in climate.