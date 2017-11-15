Planned power outage for area

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Roads Authority contractors work round-the-clock to clear this landslide, at Veisari along the Queens Rd. Picture: JONA KONATACI

POWER supply to some areas were cut off for a few hours yesterday afternoon as the Fiji Roads Authority cleared soil piled on the Queens Rd at Veisari in Lami after a major landslide.

The Fiji Electricity Authority said an unplanned outage was executed at 1.30pm.

FEA's acting chief executive officer, Bobby Naimawi, said the outage was executed at the request of Fiji Roads Authority to allow them to clear the landslide off the Queens highway at Veisari, which occurred early yesterday morning.

The outage caused a power disruption to customers at Uduya Point, C.J Patel, Delaiveisari, Naimataga, Boys Town, Waiqanake, Muaivuso, Naboro Correction facility, FMF Naval Base, Vacoko settlement, Ram Sami Poultry, Wainadoi, Pleass Beverage, Mohd Ali Woodcraft, Nabukavesi, telecom exchange, Qilai Village and Mau.

FEA said power supply to the affected areas was restored at 4.57pm.