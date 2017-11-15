Weather update

/ Front page / News

A TROUGH of low pressure is anticipated to affect the Fiji Group until the weekend, according to the weather bulletin last night.

The National Weather Forecasting Centre Nadi said in its 7.30pm bulletin that a trough of low pressure with associated cloud and showers remained slow moving over Fiji.

Localised heavy falls may lead to flash flooding, the bulletin stated.

The forecast to midnight today for the Fiji Group is occasional showers, heavy at times and few thunderstorms over northern Vanua Levu, Kadavu, Lau and Lomaiviti groups, the eastern parts and interior of the other larger islands.

Elsewhere, showers and thunderstorms especially in the afternoon or evening.

Isolated heavy falls are expected as well.

The outlook for Thursday is occasional showers over Northern Vanua Levu, Kadavu, Lau and Lomaiviti groups, the eastern parts and interior of the other larger islands. Isolated thunderstorms with heavy falls expected.

Elsewhere, showers and thunderstorms are forecast especially in the afternoon or evening.