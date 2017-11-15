Fiji Time: 12:29 PM on Wednesday 15 November

Bus services affected

Vishaal Kumar
Wednesday, November 15, 2017

THE landslide at Veisari on the Queens highway in Lami early yesterday morning crippled bus services to most areas.

Pacific Transport Ltd general manager Nitesh Chand said services provided by the company were affected from 6am to 9.30am because of the landslide.

"A total of four trips were affected. We had to refund passengers for our 6.45am trip. After this, we didn't operate because we were not sure when the road would open," he said.

"Some of the passengers wanted to travel on a later date as well. We had three express trips in the morning."

Mr Chand said about 200 passengers were affected by the closure and the company resumed normal operation for trips after midday yesterday.

Meanwhile, Sunbeam Transport Ltd operations manager Sunderson Goundar said their two morning trips from Suva were affected.

"The 7am and 8am trips were affected. From the western side no trips were affected. What we did was to divert the passengers on these two trips to the 10am one," he said. "Since it was a Tuesday, close to 100 passengers were affected. The only thing was that passengers faced a lot of hassle in reaching their destinations on time, which led them to be frustrated. But apart from that there was not much problem for us."

The Fiji Roads Authority said last night that traffic management had been set up at Veisari with floodlights to illuminate the hazard at night.

"Two lanes are accessible (one on each direction). The road surface has been washed and the silt that was covering the road has been removed," it said.

FRA has advised motorists to be cautious and drive slowly.








