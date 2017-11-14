Fiji Time: 8:27 PM on Tuesday 14 November

NZ Police arrest man for synthetic drugs supply

TIMOCI VULA
Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Update: 4:53PM LEVIN, Horowhenua District: LEVIN Police have today arrested a man in relation to supplying synthetic drugs.

Detective Sergeant Karen Heald of Levin CIB said during a search of the man�s Manakau address, in Horowhenu, a pump action shotgun and 56 rounds of ammunition were located, as well as nearly four kilograms of material used in the manufacture of synthetic drugs.

She said this was a significant quantity and once manufactured, those materials would have an estimated street value of NZ$100,000.

"The 26-year-old has been charged with supplying a psychoactive substance (synthetic drugs) and bailed to appear in the Levin District Court on Thursday November 16," Det SGt Heald said.

"Synthetic drugs cause significant harm to the community and can be fatal to users.

"Police are committed to holding those responsible for manufacturing and dealing these dangerous substances to account.

"We encourage anyone with information in relation to its manufacture and supply to contact Police."








