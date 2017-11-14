Leadership Fiji stands against family violence

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image 2015 Australian of the Year Rosie Batty will be the keynote speaker at the LF public symposium and fundraising gala dinner in Suva this Thursday. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:43PM LEADERSHIP Fiji (LF) has proactively taken a stand against violence at home through a series of public and private events to raise awareness on the issue of family violence, scheduled for this Thursday in Suva.

LF executive director Sharyne Fong said they were grateful to have had the support of major partners and stakeholders in the event whose work revolved constantly around the elimination of family violence in Fiji, particularly those who had long established themselves as key community workers in its field.

"The institutional knowledge contributed by these partners, along with the wealth of information they share in terms of awareness, has just made for a very thought-provoking program, which I'm certain will translate to a highly engaging event-series that will be informative and transformative - in terms of change," Ms Fong said.

"Our public symposium and our fundraising gala dinner, to be held on Thursday at the Grand Pacific Hotel will feature 2015 Australian of the Year Ms Rosie Batty as keynote speaker.

"Attendees will hear as she shares her knowledge and experiences in the area of family violence, law and policy reform, along with ongoing works towards the elimination of family violence in various communities."

Ms Fong said making a difference was a critical part of the LF program because they were looking forward to working with Fijians who wanted to take action and inspire changes within their communities.

The main activities of the series of events include the public symposium on family violence from 9am-12pm on November 16, followed by a fundraising gala dinner from 6pm-11pm on the same night at the GPH, followed by a Leadership Fiji Alumni Summit from November 17-19 at the Warwick Fiji Resort.