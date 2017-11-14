Wellington Police find missing diver's car and items

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:19PM MAKARA, Wellington: RESCUE teams are continuing to search for an overdue diver who is missing off the coast of Makara in Wellington, New Zealand.

Police were notified last night at 7.15pm that a 24-year-old New Plymouth man, who was diving alone, had not made contact with his family.

Inspector Neil Banks said the crew of the Wellington Police Maritime Unit?s Lady Elizabeth had recovered a number of items believed to belong to the diver.

He said the items included a blue spear gun, a yellow diver's float, and a yellow catch bag.

The diver, who had been expected to return at around 4pm yesterday, had been in the water just off Makara Beach, between Wharehou Bay and Pipinui Point.

Inspector Banks said the car belonging to the man was located at the beach yesterday.

"The Police-coordinated search comprises the Police Maritime Unit, the Westpac Life Flight helicopter, Volunteer Coastguard units, Surf Life Saving, and Wellington Land Search and Rescue teams," he said.

"They are supported by the Police National Dive Squad.

"In addition, some local boaties and members of the public are assisting under the supervision of the Police."

Inspector Banks said the weather was calm, which was providing good search conditions.

"Police continue to welcome reports from people who saw the diver?s movements yesterday. He was wearing a black camo wetsuit and is described as tall and athletic, with medium-length blonde hair.

"People with any information can call Wellington District Police on 04 381 2000."

He said Police continued to liaise with and update the family of the diver on the progress of the search.

He added the search effort and the next steps to be taken would continue to be evaluated.