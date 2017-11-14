Fiji Time: 8:27 PM on Tuesday 14 November

Power outage to assist Veisari landslide clearance

TIMOCI VULA
Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Update: 4:11PM AN unplanned power outage was executed by the Fiji Electricity Authority (FEA) at 1:30pm today at the request of Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) to allow them to clear a landslide off the Queens Highway at Veisari.

FEA acting chief executive officer Bobby Naimawi said the outage had caused a power disruption to customers in the following areas: Uduya Point, C.J Patel, Delaiveisari, Naimataga, Boys Town, Waiqanake, Muaivuso, Naboro Prison, FMF Naval Base, Vacoko Settlement, Ram Sami Poultry, Wainadoi, Pleass Beverage, Mohd Ali Woodcraft, Nabukavesi, P&T exchange, Qilai village and Mau.

The restoration time is expected at around 6.30pm but will be dependent on progress by FRA contractors.

The FEA has apologised for any inconvenience caused to customers because of this unplanned power outage.








