Solomon Is Police deployment for PM's election

Update: 4:03PM HONIARA, Solomon Is: MEMBERS of the public in Honiara, including drivers and pedestrians, have been advised to expect possible diversion of traffic on some of the roads in the city as Police mount a major operation for the election of a new Prime Minister tomorrow.

Royal Solomon Islands Police Force director Traffic Inspector Brian Surimalefo advised drivers and also pedestrians in Honiara to watch out for traffic Officers who would be deployed on the roads, especially in the city, and follow whatever instructions that will be given by the officers.

"Police appeals to members of the public to be patient on our roads as these temporary changes are carried out to ensure law and order are maintained during the election of a new prime minister," Inspector Surimalefo said.

The Police Operation for the election of the prime minister started today and ends on Friday November 17.

Police said it would involve several hundred officers from both Honiara City, Guadalcanal Province and the Rove Police Headquarters representing the various operational departments within the RSIPF.

"Police want to appeal to the good citizens of Honiara to remain calm as the country's national politicians follow the constitutional process in electing a new prime minister for the country. I ask members of the public to cooperate and not to disrupt the process with any unlawful activities. Let us accept whatever the outcome of the process will be," says acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, National Operations, Gwen Ratu, who will be overall Operation Commander for the 'Election of Prime Minister' Police operation.

Deputy Commissioner Gwen Ratu warned that Police would deal sternly with any group or individual who would try to capitalise on the current political situation to disturb the peace within our communities.