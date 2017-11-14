Road update: Western crossings remain closed

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:56PM THE Fiji Roads Authority has advised members of the public of few roads that remain closed during this period of heavy rain.

The Vatulili Village access road and Vanulokani Rd in the West remain closed to all traffic until the water level recedes.

The same goes for the Colata Cocoa Rd in the Eastern Division.

The Queens Rd at Veisari remains restricted to one lane, and all resources were being arranged to clear the slip.

The FRA continues to advise members of the public to take extra precaution while traveling during heavy rain conditions and to avoid driving into water of known depth and current.