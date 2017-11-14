Nadroga to host TISI Fiji annual convention

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:30PM THE Then India Sanmarga Ikya (TISI) Sangam Fiji's 2018 annual convention will be held in Nadroga.

The change of venue from Churchill Park in Lautoka was announced in a public notice on their website, authorised by TISI secretary general Damend Goundar.

The notice stated the event would be held over Easter weekend at the Nadroga Sports Council Grounds.

"TISI Sangam has noted the response from the Lautoka City Council that the unavailability of Churchill Park is due to the forecasted development at the main grounds and we thank them for their assistance in trying to facilitate our requirements," it stated.

"The 2018 Annual Sangam Convention will attract thousands of our members and friends from Fiji and overseas and we are certain that TISI Nadroga will, as usual, be great hosts."