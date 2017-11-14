COP23: Australia praises COP Presidency

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:19PM AUSTRALIA praised the Fijian presidency for the work of leading the United Nations Climate Conference (COP23) and said it had heard lots of praise.

Speaking at a UNDP hosted high-level discussion risk-informed development at the Fiji Pavillion on Monday, Australian Environment Ambassador Patrick Suckling said: "While you are sitting here Prime Minister, I'd like to pay tribute to your very strong and impressive leadership of COP23," Mr Suckling said.

"The comments Australia is hearing from delegates around the world, the 190-plus country is that Fiji is doing a top job."

He said there was a great sense of admiration for the work being done.