Fiji Time: 8:27 PM on Tuesday 14 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

COP23: Australia praises COP Presidency

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Update: 3:19PM AUSTRALIA praised the Fijian presidency for the work of leading the United Nations Climate Conference (COP23) and said it had heard lots of praise.

Speaking at a UNDP hosted high-level discussion risk-informed development at the Fiji Pavillion on Monday, Australian Environment Ambassador Patrick Suckling said: "While you are sitting here Prime Minister, I'd like to pay tribute to your very strong and impressive leadership of COP23," Mr Suckling said.

"The comments Australia is hearing from delegates around the world, the 190-plus country is that Fiji is doing a top job."

He said there was a great sense of admiration for the work being done.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62110.6021
JPY 55.967752.9677
GBP 0.37050.3625
EUR 0.41780.4058
NZD 0.71240.6794
AUD 0.64220.6172
USD 0.48940.4724

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Bati-mania
  2. $200k stimulus for Bati
  3. Stunningly impressive
  4. Students holiday fares clarified
  5. The 'Bus' and the 'Beast'
  6. Fiji is 3rd most violent
  7. Man in custody for alleged rape of young girl
  8. Fiji Court jails mum for raping daughter
  9. Royal treat
  10. Police await results

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  2. Outrigger baby boom Thursday (09 Nov)
  3. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  4. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals Saturday (11 Nov)
  5. The largest hotel in Fiji Saturday (11 Nov)
  6. Mum's in the army Wednesday (08 Nov)
  7. Mum leaves son out of love Friday (10 Nov)
  8. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours Sunday (12 Nov)
  9. Storer stands strong Sunday (12 Nov)
  10. Tall order Thursday (09 Nov)