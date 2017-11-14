Fiji Time: 8:27 PM on Tuesday 14 November

NZ search and rescue underway for missing diver

TIMOCI VULA
Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Update: 3:14PM MAKARA, Wellington: A SEARCH and rescue operation is underway in Makara at the western edge of Wellington to locate a missing diver who was reported overdue yesterday evening.

The diver, who had been expected to return at around 4pm, had been diving on his own just off Makara Beach, between Wharehou Bay and Pipinui Point.

New Zealand Police said a SAR team and a Westpac helicopter were deployed last night to search the area.

Police said the diver's gear was located just after 8pm, however, they were unable to locate the diver.

The search was suspended overnight and has resumed this morning.

Police said a helicopter had been dispatched again this morning, and Coastguard, the Lady Elizabeth, and Surf Life Saving are currently searching the water close to shore.

A LandSAR team is also currently conducting a land-based search along the shoreline.








