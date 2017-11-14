$4.53m upgrade of Ba's cane access roads

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image SPC and civil works contractors survey works soon to be undertaken on sugarcane access roads in Koronubu, Ba. The roadworks are being done under the SPC-EU Rural Access Roads and Infrastructure (RARAI) project. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:52PM THE $4.53million Rural Access Roads and Associated Infrastructure (RARAI) project between the European Union (EU) and the Pacific Community (SPC) will soon see the upgrade of 49kilometres of cane access roads in Koronubu sugarcane sector in Ba.

A total of 360 Fijian cane farmers and their families are expected to benefit from this project once it is done and time taken to transport cane between their farms and the Rarawai mill in Ba would be reduced.

Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation for the Pacific Christoph Wagner said the project tackled a key challenge for farmers, especially in the more remote areas of Fiji, by easing the transportation of cane to the mills.

"With better roads, there will be also added incentives for farmers to increase production of cash crops to supplement incomes and sustain their livelihoods during the off-season. In addition, it will mean people will enjoy improved accessibility to basic facilities in terms of health, education, markets, public administration, to name a few," said Mr Wagner.

"This is an important element in EU's ongoing support to the sugar sector in Fiji. The project intends to deliver all-weather cane access roads through rehabilitation works, notable improvement of drainage systems."

SPC director general Dr Colin Tukuitonga said SPC was proud to partner with the EU in this undertaking.

"Cane cartage is a very significant cost for sugarcane farmers and the SPC is pleased to support upgrading efforts to improve road conditions and encourage the industry to reduce transportation costs for farmers," he said.

The project team is working closely with the Fiji Sugar Corporation, Ministry of Sugar Industry and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport in trying to address these transportation challenges for farmers.

Works are expected to be completed before the 2018 cane crushing season begins.