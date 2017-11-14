Fiji Time: 8:27 PM on Tuesday 14 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

APTC campuses mark 10-year anniversary

ALISI VUCAGO
Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Update: 2:14PM THE Australia-Pacific Technical College (APTC) campus countries around the region have been commemorating its 10-year anniversary since last week.

APTC campus in the Solomon Islands held a special function to commemorate how the college has provided internationally-recognised Australian skills and qualifications to more than 11,400 Pacific islanders, including over 1200 Solomon Islanders since its establishment in 2007.

Speaking at the event, which was held at the Solomon Islands National University (SINU), Caretaker Prime Minister of Solomon Islands Manasseh Sogavare congratulated APTC on reaching the milestone, as well as the Australian government for establishing APTC and the positive impact it had had on the skills and knowledge of Solomon Islanders. 

"Today, we are reaping the benefits of the foresight and vision of our leaders and the Australian government. In a space of 10 years, the APTC has grown tremendously with the scores of its students rising year-by-year, and with more and more graduates making their dreams a reality," he said.

"It is encouraging to see more and more Solomon Islands people taking up opportunities for skills-based training to gain meaningful employment that will help them to raise their standards of living and contribute to our nation's growth."

The event was part of APTC's 10-year anniversary celebrations that are being held across APTC's campus countries. The celebrations will conclude in Fiji. 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62110.6021
JPY 55.967752.9677
GBP 0.37050.3625
EUR 0.41780.4058
NZD 0.71240.6794
AUD 0.64220.6172
USD 0.48940.4724

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Bati-mania
  2. $200k stimulus for Bati
  3. Stunningly impressive
  4. Students holiday fares clarified
  5. The 'Bus' and the 'Beast'
  6. Fiji is 3rd most violent
  7. Man in custody for alleged rape of young girl
  8. Fiji Court jails mum for raping daughter
  9. Royal treat
  10. Police await results

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  2. Outrigger baby boom Thursday (09 Nov)
  3. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  4. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals Saturday (11 Nov)
  5. The largest hotel in Fiji Saturday (11 Nov)
  6. Mum's in the army Wednesday (08 Nov)
  7. Mum leaves son out of love Friday (10 Nov)
  8. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours Sunday (12 Nov)
  9. Storer stands strong Sunday (12 Nov)
  10. Tall order Thursday (09 Nov)