APTC campuses mark 10-year anniversary

+ Enlarge this image Caretaker Prime Minister of Solomon Islands Manasseh Sogavare cut the cake with the help of two APTC executives. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:14PM THE Australia-Pacific Technical College (APTC) campus countries around the region have been commemorating its 10-year anniversary since last week.

APTC campus in the Solomon Islands held a special function to commemorate how the college has provided internationally-recognised Australian skills and qualifications to more than 11,400 Pacific islanders, including over 1200 Solomon Islanders since its establishment in 2007.

Speaking at the event, which was held at the Solomon Islands National University (SINU), Caretaker Prime Minister of Solomon Islands Manasseh Sogavare congratulated APTC on reaching the milestone, as well as the Australian government for establishing APTC and the positive impact it had had on the skills and knowledge of Solomon Islanders.

"Today, we are reaping the benefits of the foresight and vision of our leaders and the Australian government. In a space of 10 years, the APTC has grown tremendously with the scores of its students rising year-by-year, and with more and more graduates making their dreams a reality," he said.

"It is encouraging to see more and more Solomon Islands people taking up opportunities for skills-based training to gain meaningful employment that will help them to raise their standards of living and contribute to our nation's growth."

The event was part of APTC's 10-year anniversary celebrations that are being held across APTC's campus countries. The celebrations will conclude in Fiji.