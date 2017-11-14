Fiji Time: 8:27 PM on Tuesday 14 November

7000-plus applicants complete election officials training

TIMOCI VULA
Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Update: 1:58PM A TOTAL of 7040 applicants have successfully completed the first phase of training as part of the Election Officials recruitment process for the Fijian Election Office (FEO).

The first phase involves a half-day training conducted by the Fijian Electoral Education Centre (FEEC).

A statement from the Fijian Elections Office noted that training was being conducted in all four Divisions - Northern - 926; Central - 3626; Western - 2288; and Eastern - 200.

The FEO has intensified training in recent weeks and as of today, there remained 5061 persons who were yet to be trained.








