Water situation: Wainibuku residents advised to store up

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:44PM RESIDENTS living in and around Wainibuku are advised to expect water supply disruptions from tonight.

The Water Authority of Fiji has advised of repair works to be carried out at Wainibuku Road tonight.

So from 10pm, those in Delaidogo Settlement, Wainibuku Hart and Wainibuku Rd will face supply disruptions.

The authority is kindly advising its customers residing in those areas to use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.

Water carts will be on standby to service the areas as and when the need arises.

Supply is expected to be restored at 6am tomorrow.