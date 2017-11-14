Public forum to discuss good governance

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:37PM A PANEL discussion with the objective to educate people on issues of good governance in Fiji will take place at the USP Laucala Campus this Thursday November 16.

The Citizens' Constitutional Forum (CCF), in conjunction with Fiji Women's Rights Movement (FWRM) and the University of the South Pacific's (USP) School of Economics, has organised the Annual Public Forum (APF) on the theme 'Good Governance in Fiji: What and for Whom?'

CCF chief executive officer Bulutani Mataitawakilai said the event was a major event of CCF and was a continuation of the APF series from last year.

"The primary objective of the Annual Public Forum is to educate and empower people on good governance issues in Fiji in order to encourage active citizenry and provide the space for robust discussions on issues of national significance," Mr Mataitawakilai said.

The panelists for the forum include the Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde, USP academic Dr Neelesh Gounder, National Council of Women General Secretary Fay Volatabu and the Roko Tui Bau Ratu Timoci Taniela.

The APF panel discussion will be held from 6pm-8pm at the Japan ICT Centre.