/ Front page / News

Update: 1:25PM WATER supply disruptions are being experienced by customers living in parts of Caubati, Nasinu.

The Water Authority of Fiji has advised residents of a burst main at Narend Prasad Road, and expected to affect Caubati and Caubati Village.

Customers in those areas are advised to use water wisely for their immediate needs during this period.

Supply is expected to be restored at 6pm.