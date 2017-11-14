Fiji, Hawai'i universities sign MOU to enhance learning

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Interim Chancellor of UHM Dr David Lassner during the video conference call. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:59PM AS the world of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) continues to develop, the University of the South Pacific University of Hawai'i at Manoa (UHM) signed two Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) last week.

Under the MOU, the two institutions came to an agreement that will allow full-time students to take courses at the host institution while receiving a diploma or degree from their home university.

The second MOU was a general agreement fostering a friendly relationship between USP and UHM through learning, teaching, and research.

While signing the MOU from Hawaii via video conference, Interim Chancellor of UHM Dr David Lassner said the opportunity to leverage ICTs to celebrate a more general MOU to strengthen the relationship between two of the premier institutions in the Pacific, was a great one.

"I thought that by signing in this way, we might begin to model some of the behaviours. The more we encourage our institutions to collaborate over electronically with these infrastructures that we spend significant time and money to construct, the more it represents the future collaboration in our ability to enhance our research and education ambitions," Dr Lassner said.

Vice-Chancellor and President of USP Professor Rajesh Chandra said the university's collaboration had come a long way and its first student exchanges with UHM had seen considerable movement of staff across the two (2) universities.

"The world of ICT now has moved on considerably and so I think the number of things we can now do with ICT is just incredible and I appreciate very much the support you have provided to us in thinking through the USPNet for a long while," said Professor Chandra.