Fiji Court jails mum for raping daughter

Update: 12:41PM FIJI High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo today sentenced a mother to 13 years imprisonment moments ago for raping her teenage daughter.

Justice Temo told the 45-year-old woman that she had no regard for her 14-year-old daughter's right as a child, as a human being and to live a peaceful life.

She was charged with one count of rape and another of sexual assault.

She was sentenced to 13 years for the rape charge and four years for the sexual assault charge.

Both sentences are to be served concurrently.