Road situation: FRA opens one lane at Veisari

Update: 12:14PM THE Queens Road along Veisari, Lami, is now open to one lane after a landslide blocked the road in the early hours of the day.

Fiji Roads Authority general manager Network Operations and Maintenance Aram Goes confirmed this saying contractor Fulton Hogan Hiways had managed to clear one lane.

He said this had taken longer than anticipated because of the slip material extending across approximately a 60m length of the Queens Road with the buildup of debris over 2m deep.

He added they had arranged for a Stop/Go Traffic Management, while FHH cleared the other lane.

"Motorists are advised to use extreme caution whilst traveling in these conditions and please drive slowly," Mr Goes said.

He said if the rain continued, there may be too much risk to allow two lanes, however, they were monitoring the situation and would open the two lanes once it was safe.

Members of the public are advised to contact FRA on 5720 or send an email to info@fijiroads.org shall they have any queries.