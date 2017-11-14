Fiji Time: 8:27 PM on Tuesday 14 November

Weather watch: Strong wind and showers continue

ALISI VUCAGO
Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Update: 12:10PM A STRONG wind warning remains in force for Southwest Viti Levu waters, Kadavu and Vatu-i-Ra passages.

The National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi has reported a trough of low pressure with associated cloud and showers that remains weak and slow moving in the vicinity of Fiji.

It is anticipated to affect the group for the next few days.

The forecast to 6am tomorrow for Fiji waters, which includes Southwest Viti Levu waters, Kadavu and Vatu-i-Ra passages - Southeast winds 20 to 25 knots, rough seas, moderate southerly swells and poor visibility in areas of heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Elsewhere, East to Southeast winds 15 to 20 knots, moderate to rough seas, moderate southerly swells, and poor visibility as well in areas of heavy showers and thunderstorms.








