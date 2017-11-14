Oceans plan at COP23

/ Front page / News

ENDING months of questions about the form and future of the oceans agenda in climate diplomacy, insiders of the Fijian presidency of COP23 yesterday revealed details of concrete plans.

Going into COP23, the Fijian presidency had listed the oceans pathway as an item in its five-point agenda.

Fijian delegation adviser Taholo Kami told The Fiji Times the Oceans Pathway Partnership would be launched on November 16 at the Fiji pavilion at the Bonn Zone.

"The oceans pathway is a controversial topic because many see it as a development issue for the UN, but we live in the nexus of climate change and oceans," he said.

"We have seen the best of both worlds and the worst of both. For us it's not separate."

Mr Kami says the November launch begins a concrete plan to get oceans on the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change agenda by 2020.

The launch puts in place a process which will on one side call for more action on pertinent oceans issues like shipping.

On the other side is the work to get the item onto the UN agenda, which includes the creation of an international steering committee and a mini secretariat to be based in Fiji.

Mr Kami said the approach would ensure concrete action on oceans without compromising the Fijian presidency.

He said a panel discussion earlier in the week had attracted surprising support for the presidency's work on oceans pathway.