X-ray worry

Litia Cava
Tuesday, November 14, 2017

ALTHOUGH the use of radiation in imaging is vital, safe practices must be followed to ensure radiation dose to patients, relatives, medical personnel and medical imaging technologists (MITs) are as minimal as possible.

FNU's Dean of College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences, Dr William May highlighted at the 2017 Fiji Society of Medical Imaging conference at Pearl Resort in Pacific Harbour last Saturday.

"Hospitals face emergency situations daily and medical imaging plays a vital role by providing emergency radiology' services," he said.

"The need for education and training in ultrasound is immediate and urgent as many are doing ultra sound without formal education and training."

MITs council president Manik Chand said efforts were being made to have the program listed in the national toppers scheme so that the profession would attract top students in the country.








