More exposure, says local artist

+ Enlarge this image Illustrator Anare Somumu (left) introduces his work to members of the public at a recent exhibition. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

THE potential of artists in Fiji are many and needs to be exposed and tapped into, says local illustrator Anare Somumu.

Somumu said local artwork was getting recognised internationally.

Somumu from Lakeba, Saqani in Cakaudrove recently attended an exhibition in China and said parents need to allow their children to pursue their interest in art whether it be painting or singing.

"Children just need to be nurtured and encouraged to give them a chance to bloom their natural talents," he said.

"All children are born with artistic skills, it just needs nurturing."

Another local artist Josua Toganivalu said through their works with 21K Gallery, they had been reaching out to schools with their exhibitions.

Toganivalu said what made their work with children interesting was that they involved artists who presented their work individually to children and told them stories about their work.

"Children develop their interest when they hear stories behind the artists' work," Mr Toganivalu said.