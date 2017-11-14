Political shift

/ Front page / News

THE National Federation Party says it had noticed a shift in iTaukei support towards the party.

Party president Pio Tikoduadua said he had noticed more iTaukei leaning towards the party.

"As far as NFP is concerned, there is now a major shift of iTaukei views and opinions and I am surprised at the way the iTaukei are looking at the NFP at this time," he said.

"I think people want a change and they want something different from the usual."

Mr Tikoduadua said from the party's consultations, he could gauge that members of the public were thoroughly informed of next year being an election year.

"And at the moment, I generally tell people what they need to know and that they have a choice and they need to understand that.

"At the moment, there is a thing among the iTaukei community and that is the strong recognition of freebies, but at the same time, people are aware that these are election gimmicks.

"People are generally drawing that conclusion so in my view, people are well informed.

"The biggest concern I have heard from the community is the perception that the election may not be held freely and fairly," Mr Tikoduadua said.