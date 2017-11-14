Fiji Time: 12:48 PM on Tuesday 14 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Dalo farmer a big winner

Repeka Nasiko
Tuesday, November 14, 2017

NAKOROTUBU villager Keresoni Waqa was hailed the most successful dalo farmer in the Western Division.

Despite the devastating impact of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston in February 2016, Mr Waqa recovered and turned his farm into one of the highest dalo producing farms.

"I've only been a farmer for three years," he said. "I didn't expect to win this award, but I'm grateful that they see our hard work."

Mr Waqa said Severe TC Winston provided a challenge.

"There was a lot of damage, but I managed to save most of the seedlings and I was able to get a fresh supply from the Ministry of Agriculture," he said.

Mr Waqa said people travelled to the highlands of Nakorotubu in Rakiraki to purchase the root crop from his farm.

"I don't worry about supply costs."

He said a three-year savings plan helped in his quick recovery.

Mr Waqa was among the big winners at the 2017 Western Division Agriculture Farmers Awards held last Friday.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62110.6021
JPY 55.967752.9677
GBP 0.37050.3625
EUR 0.41780.4058
NZD 0.71240.6794
AUD 0.64220.6172
USD 0.48940.4724

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Bati-mania
  2. $200k stimulus for Bati
  3. Fiji is 3rd most violent
  4. Man in custody for alleged rape of young girl
  5. Stunningly impressive
  6. Students holiday fares clarified
  7. Police await results
  8. 'Progress made' on Paris deal
  9. CORRECTION
  10. Health warning on fossil fuels

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  2. Outrigger baby boom Thursday (09 Nov)
  3. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  4. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals Saturday (11 Nov)
  5. The largest hotel in Fiji Saturday (11 Nov)
  6. Mum's in the army Wednesday (08 Nov)
  7. Mum leaves son out of love Friday (10 Nov)
  8. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours Sunday (12 Nov)
  9. Storer stands strong Sunday (12 Nov)
  10. Tall order Thursday (09 Nov)