Dalo farmer a big winner

/ Front page / News

NAKOROTUBU villager Keresoni Waqa was hailed the most successful dalo farmer in the Western Division.

Despite the devastating impact of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston in February 2016, Mr Waqa recovered and turned his farm into one of the highest dalo producing farms.

"I've only been a farmer for three years," he said. "I didn't expect to win this award, but I'm grateful that they see our hard work."

Mr Waqa said Severe TC Winston provided a challenge.

"There was a lot of damage, but I managed to save most of the seedlings and I was able to get a fresh supply from the Ministry of Agriculture," he said.

Mr Waqa said people travelled to the highlands of Nakorotubu in Rakiraki to purchase the root crop from his farm.

"I don't worry about supply costs."

He said a three-year savings plan helped in his quick recovery.

Mr Waqa was among the big winners at the 2017 Western Division Agriculture Farmers Awards held last Friday.