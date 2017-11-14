Fiji Time: 12:48 PM on Tuesday 14 November

Hard work pays off

Repeka Nasiko
Tuesday, November 14, 2017

THE Western Division's best potato farmer, Jaweli Naluaikaba, believes hard work and patience can bring success to any person willing to commit to achieving their goal.

Mr Naluaikaba said his award from the Ministry of Agriculture was proof of that philosophy that he lived by.

"I've been a potato farmer for five years," he said.

"I didn't expect to win something or be given an award for something that is still very new to me."

The Belo villager from the Coral Coast said he appreciated the recognition.

"It took me about three years to really understand potato farming," he said.

"The first few times I tried potato farming it was difficult because no one else was doing it.

"So I had to learn everything about potato farming and the best farming practices for it."

Mr Naluaikaba said as time passed, he got more comfortable with the planting and harvesting of potatoes.

"Its very easy to plant and manage. For cassava you need about six months before you can harvest it and dalo takes a longer period. Potatoes only take three months. I plant twice a year and supply to markets in Sigatoka, Lautoka and Suva," he said.

Mr Naluaikaba said he would expand his farm as his production levels increased.








