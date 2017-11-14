Award inspires couple

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Mesake and Sereana Nawaitauvou with their award during the awards night in Nadi. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

A COUPLE from Navotua Village in Nacula, Yasawa, was awarded the Best Value Adding Farmer in the Western Division by the Ministry of Agriculture.

Mesake and Sereana Nawaitauvou have been producing virgin coconut oil under their own brand — the Nawaitauvou Virgin Oil Company.

On the recognition, co-founder Sereana Nawaitauvou said she was grateful to the ministry for helping them start their company.

"They supplied us with the equipment we needed including an electric coconut shredder and a generator," she said.

"They even helped us with building a small cottage for our products."

She said after receiving the award, the couple were inspired to grow their business.

"We want to extend our business and build a boutique at Navotua Village," she said.

"We don't have a problem with the market because we have tourists who visit us almost every week.

"What we plan to do now is to extend our cottage and build a boutique to display the products that we have."

The company produces pure virgin oil, soap, dish washers and body lotion from coconut extracts.