Parents find woman in pool of blood, dead

Mere Naleba
Tuesday, November 14, 2017

A FIJIAN woman living in New Zealand was found dead by her parents in a pool of blood on early Sunday morning.

The woman's body was found in their Maich Rd home in Auckland.

Dead is Arishma Singh Chand, 24, who was last seen alive by her boyfriend about 12:45am on Sunday.

According to New Zealand media reports, the woman had made a phone call to her parents — Rakesh and Aradhana Singh — on the said night after her boyfriend had left, informing them that there may be someone outside their home.

New Zealand media reported that 20 minutes after making that chilling phone call to her parents, who were out visiting relatives, her parents found her dead in a pool of blood in one of the bedrooms of their home.

New Zealand Police Detective Inspector Gary Lendrum, while talking to New Zealand media, said police were likely to believe that Ms Chand knew her killer.

He said there were no signs of forced entry.

Det-Insp Lendrum said police believe it was not a case of a random attack.

"At this initial stage in our inquiry we believe that the offender was known to the victim in some way," Det-Insp Lendrum told the New Zealand media.

Ms Chand is survived by her parents and her three-year-old-daughter, who was at her former husband's place when the murder took place.








